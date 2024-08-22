Who is C&EN Media Group?

Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN) is the award-winning news outlet that reaches the American Chemical Society’s vast membership of 200,000 scientists, as well as the worldwide chemistry community in academia, industry and beyond. Through its website and weekly print newsmagazine, C&EN covers the latest research advances, business trends, chemical safety data, career information and more. The C&EN Media Group provides advertising opportunities targeted to this large, powerful audience. Our integrated advertising network includes robust lead generation programs, unique print advertising opportunities, our in-house native advertising and custom content studio, C&EN BrandLab, and access to over 80 scientific research journals that attract more than 56 million scientists, engineers, and R&D professionals around the globe.