Case Study Library
Explore C&EN Media Group success stories! Browse examples of custom content campaigns, digital advertising, lead generation tactics and more._arrow
Place your brand at the center of the industry’s biggest editorial stories. Click here to download the newest calendar today.
C&EN BrandLab provides content marketing strategy services and native advertising. We craft and share stories that appeal to scientific audiences around the world. Learn more about our dedicated studio.
Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN) is the award-winning news outlet that reaches the American Chemical Society’s vast membership of 200,000 scientists, as well as the worldwide chemistry community in academia, industry and beyond. Through its website and weekly print newsmagazine, C&EN covers the latest research advances, business trends, chemical safety data, career information and more. The C&EN Media Group provides advertising opportunities targeted to this large, powerful audience. Our integrated advertising network includes robust lead generation programs, unique print advertising opportunities, our in-house native advertising and custom content studio, C&EN BrandLab, and access to over 80 scientific research journals that attract more than 56 million scientists, engineers, and R&D professionals around the globe.Learn More about C&EN Media Group
Explore C&EN Media Group success stories! Browse examples of custom content campaigns, digital advertising, lead generation tactics and more._arrow
See what issues can be aligned with your next campaign. Our 2025 editorial calendar is here._arrow
The best way to learn about our expanded portfolio of our award-winning advertising products._arrow
Download C&EN Media Group’s digital and print rate cards and learn how to get in touch with your sales representative._arrow
Download the lead generation playbook to learn:
Reading Time: 10 minutes Seismic changes are shaking the foundations of the marketing industry. Every day, a new trend emerges, promising to revolutionize our work. From generative AI and marketing automation technology to emerging social media platforms and the rising influence of digital creators, the landscape is evolving at a rapid pace. On August 22, 2024, over 30 science […]Read More
Reading Time: 6 minutes One hundred years is a long time for anything to stick around, but it is especially hard for media! How does a news organization like Chemistry and Engineering News (C&EN) maintain its relevance for so long? One secret to C&EN’s longevity is the features that dive deep into trending scientific topics. C&EN’s journalists are plugged […]Read More
Reading Time: 6 minutes Social media is one of the most powerful tools the average person can use to spread ideas, build a business, or expand their professional network. This is even true for chemistry and life science social media – you can use these platforms to share your research, keep up with advancements in the field, and find […]Read More
Reading Time: 5 minutes White papers are a powerful tool science marketers can use to drive inbound leads. Great white papers tell your audience how brands solve problems and — most importantly — why it matters to them. White papers are an investment of time and research, but they can drive high-quality leads well past their publication dates with […]Read More
Reading Time: 5 minutes Guest writer Jesse Harris is a Digital Marketing Coordinator at ACD/Labs. He has been creating internet content since 2016, and has Master’s degrees in both chemistry and chemical engineering. He loves helping STEM experts communicate their science more impactfully. AI was one of the hottest topics of 2022. It began with AI art and illustration […]Read More
We can help.
Marketing Insights Made for the Scientific Community, from C&EN Marketing Elements